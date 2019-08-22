VALDOSTA — A traffic stop Wednesday resulted in two arrests on drug charges, according to a statement released Thursday by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.
Around 3:15 p.m., deputies stopped a car near the four-mile marker southbound on Interstate 75 for several traffic violations, the statement said. The occupants, a driver and front-seat passenger, had conflicting stories and appeared to be extremely nervous, according to the statement.
Upon questioning the occupants about whether there was anything illegal inside of the vehicle, the driver said there was approximately 16 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle, the sheriff's office said. The pair were detained and a search of the vehicle found about 18 pounds of marijuana and two THC oil vape pens, the statement said.
The driver, Bao Ngoc Hoang, and the passenger, Bang Phi Hoang, were each arrested and charged with felony trafficking marijuana and felony possession of Schedule 1 for the THC pens, according to the statement. Both were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
The marijuana was seized as evidence and has an approximate street value of $82,000, according to the sheriff's office.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
