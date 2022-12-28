Shield
VALDOSTA — Two men face charges after a traffic stop Monday.

Around 11:25 p.m., a police officer was patrolling the 600 block of Vallotton Drive when he saw a pickup truck with a bad brake light, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

When the officer stopped the truck, a passenger got out and ran, but was soon detained.

The officer said he smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and found methamphetamine, marijuana, plastic bags and a digital scale in the truck, police said.

The driver was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, while the passenger was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, the police statement said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.

