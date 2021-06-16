Two drown in Brooks County

DIXIE — Two people died of drowning Sunday in Brooks County, according to the fire department.
At about 6:45 p.m., Brooks County’s 911 center got a call about two missing people and a boat flipped over in a pond, according to a Facebook posting by the Brooks County Fire Department.
The pond was located off Grooverville Road near Dixie.
Emergency personnel responded, and after an overturned jon boat, fishing tackle and personal gear were found in the water, authorities determined two Brooks County residents were under water, the posting said.
Divers and rescue boats were deployed, and bodies were located shortly before midnight.
There were no witnesses and the accident is being investigated by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office and the county coroner’s office.
The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, the Brooks County Fire Department, the Brooks County Emergency Management Agency, Grady EMS, Cook County Fire, the Thomasville/Thomas County Dive Team, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Valdosta Fire Department, all responded and aided locating of the two victims, the posting said.
Chief Deputy Joe Wheeler identified the victims as James Henry Mitchell, 69, of Quitman, and Willie Griffin, also of Quitman. Griffin was believed to be in his 60s, Wheeler said.
The fire department said there is no suspicion of foul play.
