VALDOSTA — Two people were killed Monday night when their car collided with a Georgia State Patrol cruiser, the GSP said in a statement.
At 10:15 p.m., a trooper from Post 31 in Valdosta was heading north on Bemiss Road in a marked GSP patrol car, authorities said. A Nissan Altima was heading south on Bemiss Road in the left turn lane.
The driver of the Altima turned left in front of the trooper, heading for North Forrest Street Extension; the Altima and the patrol car collided and both vehicles came to a rest on the east shoulder, the state patrol said.
The driver and front seat passenger of the Altima were pronounced dead on the scene; two rear seat passengers were taken to South Georgia Medical Center with possible serious injuries, authorities said. The trooper was taken to SGMC, where he was treated and released for minor injuries.
The state patrol identified the Altima’s driver as Kierra Nicole Howard, 31, of Valdosta, while the passenger who died was identified as Kam'ron Malik McBurrough, 24, also of Valdosta. Both died of blunt force trauma and neither was wearing a seat belt, Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash said.
The Georgia State Patrol Troop H Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate the crash.
