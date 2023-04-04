Lights
VALDOSTA — Authorities are investigating a Friday shooting that left both a female victim and the gunman dead.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic dispute involving weapons on Camellia Drive, a sheriff’s office statement said.

They found Jada Brown, 18, in a parking lot with a gunshot wound, the statement said. A male subject fled the area on foot while armed.

Brown was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where she died, the sheriff’s office said.

The gunman was tracked by a K9 unit and a nearby resident told authorities an unknown man was hiding on their property.

The suspect — identified as Bryan Hodges, 40 — was located in an outside shed; he was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call 229-671-2900.

