VALDOSTA — A pair of Christmas Day fires left seven people homeless.
At 3:29 p. m. Friday, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 358 Brookfield Road, according to a city statement.
The first fire unit arrived within three minutes to find smoke extending from a triplex unit. Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly. Two occupants were displaced and one dog was rescued. No injuries were reported.
There were a total of 13 fire personnel on the scene. Police and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations. The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking, the statement said
In the second fire, firefighters responded at 5:39 to a structure fire at 921 Pine Cone Circle, the city said.
The first fire unit arrived within two minutes to find smoke coming from the attic. Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly. Five occupants were displaced as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported.
A total of 14 fire personnel responded to the scene, plus police and EMS. As with the earlier fire, the cause was determined to be unattended cooking, a statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
