Two charged with drug felonies

VALDOSTA — Police charged two people with drug possession Saturday after a traffic stop.
At 3:33 p.m., an officer stopped a car in the 1500 block of Baytree Road for a damaged windshield, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
The driver provided a false name and police found he had a warrant for his arrest in Lowndes County, the statement said.
A passenger was asked to get out of the vehicle, and when he did, police saw a glass pipe, three syringes and a digital scale. A search of the car turned up an unlabeled prescription bottle holding Schedule IV narcotic pills, police said.
The driver — a 21-year-old Statenville man — is charged with possession of a Schedule IV substance with intent to distribute (felony), providing a false name and date of birth (misdemeanor) and various traffic citations, while the passenger — a 47-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with possession of a Schedule IV substance (felony), police said.
“These officers did a great job getting these narcotics before they could be put out into our community,” VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
