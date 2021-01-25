Two charged after domestic dispute

VALDOSTA — A dispute led to a pair of arrests last week, according to a police statement released Monday.
At about 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, officers responded to the 1100 block of Jo Ree Street to investigate a domestic dispute involving a firearm, a Valdosta Police Department statement said. Officers heard loud arguing inside an apartment and found two subjects, a man and a woman.
Investigators found the woman had come back to get some belongings she had left behind after moving out; the man shot at the woman, then broke her car’s windshield, the statement said.
The woman broke a window in the apartment, police said. Officers were able to locate the handgun.
Nino T. Franklin, 20, of Valdosta is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor criminal trespass damage to property; True Jones, 21, of Valdosta, is charged with criminal trespass damage to property, the police statement said.
“We are grateful this incident did not lead to anyone being seriously injured. The officers did a great job quickly responding and diffusing this incident,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
