VALDOSTA – Two more candidates filed for city offices in Lowndes County during the third day of qualifying.
Thomas B. McIntyre Sr. filed for Valdosta City Council District 3, according to the Lowndes County Board of Elections. Incumbent District 3 Councilman Joseph "Sonny" Vickers filed earlier in the week.
David A. Gilyard filed for Valdosta Board of Education District 2; incumbent District 2 board member Kelissa V. Brown filed earlier in the week.
Other candidates who filed to qualify earlier this week.
David Sumner, J.D. Rice and Brooks D. Bivins have filed to qualify to run for mayor in Valdosta. Sumner and Rice, along with Kevin Bussey and Scott James Matheson, declared their intent to run for mayor months ago. Rice and Bivins ran for mayor four years ago.
Mayoral candidates seek the office that's been held by John Gayle for two terms. Gayle has said he is not seeking reelection to a third term.
For Valdosta City Council District 1, incumbent Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody has filed, according to the board of elections.
For Valdosta City Council District 5, incumbent Councilman Tim Carroll has filed.
For Valdosta City Council At-Large, incumbent Councilman Ben H. Norton has filed. So has Edgar “Nicky” Tooley, who announced his intention to run several weeks ago. Jeremy Stone also announced his intention to seek the at-large office in the past months.
In Valdosta Board of Education District 1, incumbent board member Liz Shumphard filed.
In Valdosta Board of Education District 3, incumbent board member Warren “Sweet” Lee filed.
Qualifying is not just for Valdosta races, but open seats on city councils in other Lowndes County municipalities.
In the City of Hahira, only incumbents had filed after two days of qualifying
In Hahira City Council District 2, incumbent Councilman Kenneth Davis has filed.
In Hahira City Council District 3, incumbent Councilman Patrick Warren filed.
Only incumbents have filed after three days of qualifying in Remerton.
Mayor Cornelius Holsendolph filed for reelection as mayor.
Incumbent Councilman Steven Koffler filed.
Remerton has two of its at-large seats open for this election.
The election is scheduled for Nov. 5.
