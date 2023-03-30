Two 'Cats sign with Thomas University

VALDOSTA – Two more Valdosta Wildcats are joining the inaugural Thomas University football team in the fall.
Linebacker JaRius Curry and cornerback Corey Williams signed with the Night Hawks on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Curry led a dominant ‘Cats defense with 71 total tackles and finished fourth on the team with 12 tackles for loss.
Curry also finished third on the team in sacks with six and quarterback hurries with 10.
Williams (5-8, 170) appeared in four games for the ‘Cats last season, posting five tackles. In 2021, as a junior at Discovery in Lawrenceville, Ga., Williams had 55 total tackles and two interceptions.
