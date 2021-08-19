VALDOSTA – Two more people qualified for positions across Lowndes County Wednesday, one of whom was an incumbent.
An incumbent for a city council position in the City of Remerton has qualified.
The newcomer candidates qualified for Valdosta School Board District 9 (At Large).
Five seats remained without candidates qualifying Wednesday.
Qualifying continues through Friday, Aug. 20, at the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
In Valdosta, six positions are set for qualifying. Valdosta City Council Districts 2, 4 and 6 are up for election at $474 for qualifying and Valdosta Board of Education Districts 7 (Superward East), 8 (Superward West) and 9 (at large) are up for election at $35 for qualifying.
Sandra Tooley, Eric Howard and Andy Gibbs hold the respective current City Council positions up for election. Superward East is held by Debra Bell and At Large is held by Stacy Bush.
Superward West is the only vacant position. All three school board positions will begin Jan. 1, 2022, and run through Dec. 31, 2027.
A special election for school board District 1 will be held as well with qualifying set at $35. The position was formerly held by Liz Shumpard who stepped down early August. This is an unexpired term that will run through Dec. 31, 2025.
Hahira has three positions up for election, the mayor and city council districts 1 and 4. The mayor’s qualifying fee is $252 while the Hahira City Council qualifying fee is $180.
Bruce Cain is Hahira’s mayor and council districts 1 and 4 are held by Terry Benjamin and Mason Barfield respectively.
Remerton has three City Council positions up for election at a qualifying cost of $150. These positions are held by Jasen Tatum, Brandy Barnes and Jessica Pope.
Dasher also has three positions up for election, the mayor and city council posts 1 and 2. The mayor’s qualifying fee is $160 and the city council posts’ fees are $108.
G.R. Holton is Dasher’s mayor and council posts 1 and 2 are held by Jeff Guilliams and Donald Bryan respectively.
Lake Park has two City Council positions up for election currently held by Carl Taylor and Tom Barr. The qualifying fee for both is $54.
All mayor and city council positions will be held for four-year terms with elections occurring every two years.
Qualifying fees can be paid with cash, money order or check and must be done so between 8:30 a.m., Aug. 16, and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 20, in the Lowndes County Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St.
Election day will be the second Tuesday in November, Nov. 2, and early voting will start three weeks before then, Oct. 12.
QUALIFYING CANDIDATES
VALDOSTA CITY COUNCIL
DISTRICT 2
Sandra J. Tooley (incumbent)
DISTRICT 4
Eric Howard (incumbent)
DISTRICT 6
Andrew Gibbs (incumbent)
DISTRICT 5
No one filed Wednesday.
VALDOSTA SCHOOL BOARD
DISTRICT 7 (Superward East)
Debra Bell (incumbent)
DISTRICT 8 (Superward West)
Gregory L. Williams Jr.
DISTRICT 9 (At Large)
Tony Tong
DISTRICT 1 (Special Election to fill Liz Shumphard's seat after resignation)
Valerie A. Ford
CITY OF HAHIRA
MAYOR
Bruce Cain (incumbent)
HAHIRA CITY COUNCIL
DISTRICT 1
Terry C. Benjamin (incumbent)
Louise H. White
DISTRICT 4
H. Mason Barfield (incumbent)
CITY OF REMERTON
CITY COUNCIL (three positions)
Jason L. Tatum (incumbent)
CITY OF DASHER
MAYOR
No one filed Wednesday.
CITY COUNCIL
POST 1
Jeffrey Jonathan Guilliams (incumbent)
POST 2
No one filed Wednesday.
CITY OF LAKE PARK
CITY COUNCIL (two positions)
Thomas Barr (incumbent)
Ralph A. Romero
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.