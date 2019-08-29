VALDOSTA — A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the death of Billy Belle.
Dashay March and Whitlee Seagram were recently arrested and charged with murder, according to a Lowndes County Sheriff's Office report released Thursday.
The report stated coworkers found Belle's body May 20 at his home, located at Harter Avenue, Valdosta.
Authorities immediately determined his death to be a homicide, and deputies investigated the scene, conducted numerous witness interviews and examined both physical and digital evidence.
Based on interviews and evidence obtained during the investigation, deputies established two suspects and issued arrest warrants for March and Seagram.
March was previously arrested on charges unrelated to this investigation and has been in the Lowndes County Jail since that time. Seagram was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., and is awaiting transport back to Lowndes County, the report stated.
Investigators will continue to move forward with additional witness interviews and processing of physical and digital evidence.
Anyone with information related to the murder of Belle is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 671-2950.
