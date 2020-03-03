Two arrested for meth trafficking

LAKELAND – Two women were charged Thursday with trafficking nearly a pound of methamphetamine, according to authorities.
In a joint investigation by the Lanier County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, law enforcement officials discovered a quantity of more than 400 grams of methamphetamine after searching a vehicle that belonged to Tomika Nacole Evans, 36, authorities said. Money and multiple cell phones were also seized.
Evans and Jennifer Lafaye Crawford, 40, were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school and obstruction, according to authorities.
Investigators described Evans as a "major local supplier of methamphetamine" and indicted that she, in addition to others associated with her, had been under investigation for more than a year.
In addition to the vehicle, they said more methamphetamine and ecstasy pills were found when task force agents executed search warrants at Evans' residence located on West Howell Drive in Lakeland and another residence in Sparks.
Authorities said Evans was a part of a separate federal investigation in another jurisdiction where law enforcement officials alleged she was responsible for delivering multiple kilogram quantities of methamphetamines.
Agents indicated other charges against other individuals who were involved and assisted the two suspects were being determined, authorities said.
“There is an old saying that 'still water runs deep' and I hope that recent large quantity arrests we have made for trafficking quantities of heroin and methamphetamine prove that even though the average person may not see it, we never rest and we never sleep and we never will as long as people are dealing these poisons in our community. There are those who think it is simple work to get dope off the street but it is far from simple. It takes specialized training, considerable technical knowledge, real world experience and people you can trust to hold information in confidence," said Lanier County Sheriff Nick Norton.
"I am very proud of the team we have built at the Sheriff’s Office and the partnerships that we enjoy with so many excellent agencies from the local area and at the state and federal level,” Norton said.
