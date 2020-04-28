VALDOSTA — Two Lowndes County residents were arrested Monday on a combination of drug, firearms and motor vehicle theft charges, according to police.
At about 6:07 p.m. Monday, officers in the 2000 block of South Sherwood Drive were investigating a motor vehicle theft call, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Tuesday evening.
The officers saw one suspect in the front passenger seat of a car being driven by a second suspect, the statement said.
Police stopped the vehicle, and one suspect ran, only to be captured by officers after a short foot pursuit, police said.
Officers saw the fleeing suspect drop a book bag and white grocery bag, which held a large amount of money, a handgun and marijuana, according to the statement.
Inside the vehicle, officers found another bag with currency, along with some marijuana; altogether, the police seized more than 3.7 pounds of marijuana, more than $10,500 in cash and a handgun, the police statement said.
Kevin Adams, 21, of Lowndes County is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute (felony), while De’Vonta Brundidge, 23, of Valdosta is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute (felony), possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (felony), theft by taking motor vehicle (felony) and obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor), according to the police statement.
“This was an excellent job by our officers while investigating this case. Because of their persistence, a quantity of illegal narcotics and a handgun were taken off the streets,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
