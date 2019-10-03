VALDOSTA — A search by officers from several agencies turned up two suspects Wednesday following a report of possible gunfire, according to Valdosta police.
At about 12:15 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 1300 block of JoRee Street after receiving reports of suspicious people walking around in the area, where a possible gunshot had been heard, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department.
As a Remerton Police Department officer arrived in the area, the subjects were walking down the road and then fled on foot when the officer tried to make contact with them, the statement said.
Around 12:40 p.m., someone called 911 and said someone was trying to break into her apartment in the 800 block of Baytree Road, Valdosta police said.
As a Valdosta police officer arrived at the apartment, he saw a person, later identified as Damian McMillian, in the back yard, police said. McMillian fled but was apprehended after a short chase, according to the statement.
While officers were searching the area, they found Demetrius Cooper hiding in a shed, police said. He was arrested without incident. Investigation showed that McMillian and Cooper were two of the individuals who ran from the Remerton officer, the statement said.
Cooper and McMillian were taken to the Lowndes County Jail. McMillian was charged with two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass; Cooper was charged with one count of misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass, police said.
There was no evidence anyone had fired a weapon, the statement said.
If anyone has any further information on these cases, they are encouraged to contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
