VALDOSTA – Twenty-four Lowndes County Schools students are quarantined and two have a confirmed COVID-19 status in the past week.
The report comes a week after 34 students were quarantined.
Of the 24 quarantined, three are quarantined due to possible exposure at school and an 21 are quarantined due to community exposure, school officials said in a statement released late last week.
Lowndes County Schools reported a student population of 10,515.
Two new employee cases were reported out of 1,390 employees. One employee is quarantined due to possible community exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools' positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .0335% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .025%.”
