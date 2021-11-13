VALDOSTA — “12 Métier” features 12 artists.
Twelve Valdosta State University art students presenting their senior art exhibit before graduation.
The 12 artists are Rebecca Bradley, Jason Cajigas, Kelley Gray, Marissa E. Hanson, Joseph Mays, Makevia Moore, Taylor Nalley, Shade Royer, Ramiro Santillan, Sarah Sims, Victoria Shuman and Erica Thrift.
They exhibit a mix of photography, printmaking, illustration, painting, ceramics, digital media and mixed-media works, the artists note in a statement.
“The students present individual bodies of work based on the skills, interests and inspirations they have developed over their VSU journey,” according to an artistic statement. “To discover themselves through artistic expression, they experimented with different media until they found their forte, inspiring their title ‘12 Métier.’ Métier is a French word that is defined as an area in which one excels.”
Twice a year – once in the fall and once in the spring, Valdosta State University Art & Design presents senior art shows prior to graduation. The shows allow seniors to exhibit their best work and serve as a showcase for the art department to show other students and potential students what is possible during their time at VSU.
The exhibit opens with a free, public reception scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. The exhibit runs through Dec. 6. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; noon-3 p.m. Friday.
"This is the first class of Department of Art & Design seniors to exhibit their work in the on-campus gallery since the global pandemic began in early 2020," according to a university statement.
Contact Julie Bowland, Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery director, at (229) 333-5835 or jabowlan@valdosta.edu to learn more or to schedule a guided tour of the exhibition.
