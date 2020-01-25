"Spinning Out," the latest ice skating drama from Netflix, tackles the competitive world of figure skating and the difficulties of living with bipolar disorder.
Season one was 10 episodes and your typical young adult drama. Some have compared "Spinning Out" to the film "Black Swan." However, I feel "Black Swan" tackled mental illness in a more artistic fashion where as "Spinning Out" just puts it in your face with not much tact.
The show is centered around Kat, an aspiring Olympian who suffered a fall that affected her abilities to continue with skating as before so she must begin skating with a partner. It is also revealed that both she and her mother, Carol, suffer from bipolar disorder.
There are plenty of other characters with their own personal demons and drama, but an ongoing theme is certainly that of bipolar and the stigma surrounding it.
However, as someone who is open about mental health and the struggles associated with it, I thought the show took it way too far by indicating that people will abandon you if they know you are suffering from a mental illness. Sure, there are people who may not be open to being a part of a slightly more complicated person's life, but I've found those are few and far between, especially when it comes to your friends.
They attempt to spin it in the manner that the reputation of a potential Olympian is sacred, which I understand, but also it's 2020 and mental health has become a matter that is regularly talked about.
The depiction of bipolar is also a bit skewed, which I assume makes for more compelling television, but also makes it seem like people suffering from bipolar are dangerous and that they are only ever depressed or manic.
Bipolar disorder is also called manic depression with sufferers swinging from high manic states to low depressive states, but there are certainly levels in between as well. While it is nice to see a show attempting to tackle such a difficult subject, it falls flat as we see only extreme manic episodes from the characters.
Lithium is mentioned frequently throughout and while it is indeed a common bipolar medication, it is not the only one nor is this the only specific type of bipolar disorder.
Everyone's mental illness will be different and yes, manic episodes can be scary; however, those aren't the only things that define a bipolar person.
Overall, I am glad to see mental illness working its way into television because it is something that should be readily discussed but I also would hate to see anyone be demonized for it based on a fictional account.
Based on the show's ending, I assume there will be an attempt at a second season and I hope that the mental health issues continue to be discussed but possibly in a slightly less abrasive manner.
