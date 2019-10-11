VALDOSTA – Artoberfest, a fine arts show, will look slightly different this year.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosts the event 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the center as part of National Arts and Humanities Month.
A brand-new art park will be introduced with a dedication at 10 a.m.
The art park is equipped with a new 16-foot-by-32-foot pavilion and will be utilized as an outdoors classroom or as an event space.
Along with the main building where galleries are featured, the Turner Center is home to a pottery studio and art annex.
“The art park, it gives us another venue to showcase arts in our community and to celebrate them,” said Sementha Mathews, executive director.
Valdosta Mayor John Gayle and Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter have been invited to attend the ribbon cutting, she said.
Artists of all forms are needed for Artoberfest including poets, authors, potters and painters.
The gathering will feature art demonstrations.
The Red Owl Coffee Bean Machine, La Meza Taco Truck, Woodstack BBQ Tavern and Birdie's Market and Catering will provide food and beverages.
2 River Station and Kenji Bolden Trio will offer live music.
Valdosta Main Street activities, such as a sidewalk chalk competition and youth art sale, will be at the event, according to organizers.
Rebecca Gallagher, public relations and marketing administrator, attended the first Artoberfest in 2018 prior to being employed at Turner.
“As an artistic person who’s a spectator, it was very well put together,” she said. “It was very well done, very colorful and lively.”
She said the community event welcomed a diverse crowd.
Booth registration for artists is $75, which includes an artist-level membership to the Turner Center.
Donors for the art park include the Navy, ACE Electric, the Price-Campbell Foundation, Center for the Arts Guild, City of Valdosta and Home Depot.
More information: (229) 247-2787; turnercenter.org.
