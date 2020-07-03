VALDOSTA – Turner’s Furniture recently made a $10,000 donation to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District to assist in the ongoing response to COVID-19 locally.
“We appreciate Turner’s recognizing our efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. William R. Grow, MD, FACP. “Donations from community partners, such as Turner’s Furniture, allow us to continue in our efforts of educating and testing individuals throughout our 10 counties.”
"South Health District and Turner’s Furniture are working together to encourage more people to take precautions against COVID-19 for the safety of our community," according to a statement released by health officials.
“We appreciate the support of the Turner family, and also the effort they make in their stores with screening customers and staff upon entering,” Grow said.
Free COVID-19 testing is available in all South Health District counties throughout South Georgia: Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner. Find out more by visiting www.southhealthdistrict.com/covid19.
