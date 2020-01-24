VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Guild, the fundraising arm of the center, hosts the Third Annual Valdosta Food & Wine Classic.
The event is scheduled 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, center representatives said.
Held within the art galleries of the Turner Center, the event features 11 sample signature dishes from local chefs and the sampling of 30 different wines, two signature cocktails and a selection from the Georgia Beer Company and The Warehouse Fine Wines and Spirits, organizers said.
Vendors for the event include Friends Grille + Bar, Big Nick's, Woodstack BBQ Tavern, Steel Magnolias, Ella's Top Corral, Salty Snapper, 306 North Restaurant, Jessie's Restaurant & Catering, Covington's, Power Eatery and Wiregrass Culinary Arts.
Some of the signature samples being served include stuffed pork tenderloin with water fruit chutney, smoked salmon with shaved Brussel sprouts, and mini chicken and waffles with cauliflower mash. Participants will be invited to vote for their favorite dishes with their tips.
The crowd favorite will be awarded the coveted “Best of Food & Wine Classic 2020” at the end of the event, center representatives said.
Justin Wilson, front house manager of Friends Grille + Bar and co-coordinator of the event, said the Food & Wine Classic is a great opportunity for vendors to connect with the community and also spread some knowledge about their craft.
“We’re very excited," he said. "We love being a part of the community, and we love being able to educate the community about how different foods pair with different wines.”
A limited number of tickets are available at $50 each. To purchase tickets and to get more information, visit Turner Center, 527 N. Patterson St., call (229) 247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org.
