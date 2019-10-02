Turner graduates basic training 2 hrs ago Air Force Airman Xavia M. Turner SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, San Antonio, Texas — Air Force Airman Xavia M. Turner graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2018 graduate of Lowndes High School. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Xavia M. Turner San Antonio Military Airman Basic Training Turner Military Training Texas Sponsored Recommended for you Online Poll Should Georgia non-violent felons regain their right to vote when they are released from incarceration? The VDT is working on a SunLight Special Report concerning current voter laws restricting the rights of non-violent felons. If you would like to speak about this issue, please email desiree.carver@gaflnews.com. You voted: Yes, non-violent felons should regain their right to vote. No, non-violent felons should not regain their right to vote. Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan charged with murder in fatal Valdosta shootingCoroner: Fatality named in high-speed crashWinnersville Split: Woman unites support for teams, her familyStill Football: The Misperception of Valwood FootballThe Climb: Lowndes rises in national polls after Northwestern winUPDATE 2: Man taken into custody in W. Hill Avenue incidentTalk of the Town: Concrete Curtain dominates Winnersville, shuts out Valdosta 24-0Tailored Brands Partners With the National Hockey League'Cats never find rhythm in shutout loss to VikingsWinnersville Classic expected to stream live Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.