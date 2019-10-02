Turner graduates basic training

Air Force Airman Xavia M. Turner

SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, San Antonio, Texas — Air Force Airman Xavia M. Turner graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

He is a 2018 graduate of Lowndes High School.

