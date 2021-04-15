Turner Furniture renovating store

VALDOSTA – Striving to remain on the forefront of innovation and inspiration, the Turner Furniture’s Valdosta store will undergo a major redesign during the next two years.
"Reorienting to meet increasing demands for innovative spaces for their growing customer base, the new Turner Furniture Valdosta will reflect the evolving nature of the 21st century retail experience," store representatives said in a statement.
For the customer experience, the new environment will feature high-tech elements, engaging spaces and expanded displays on multiple floors.
"This exciting project is spearheaded by Wright Turner and the redesign will be completed in three phases," store representatives said.
The first phase is to improve space utilization by converting the existing warehouse building into a new budget store showroom.
Phase 2 will be dedicated to renovating and expanding the current budget store space.
The third and final phase will include the much-anticipated upgrade of the fine furniture showroom.
"Customers will enjoy improved access to and movement within the 90,000-square-foot space, which will feature expanded furniture selections, a new entrance, elevator and touch-screen displays throughout the store," store representatives said.
The project, 13-years in the making, is a result of Turner Furniture’s significant growth in the Valdosta area, and throughout Southern Georgia, store representatives said.
"In addition to the upgraded customer experience, the project also brings innovation and efficiency to warehouse, distribution, and sales functions, with completely redesigned delivery facilities, vehicle flow, and customer pick-up areas."
SC Barker Construction of Valdosta is leading the renovation design efforts.
For more information, visit the website: https://www.turnerfurniture.com/
