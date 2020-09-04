VALDOSTA – The art community will come together for the 2020 ARToberfest hosted next month.
The event observes National Arts and Humanities Month.
It’s scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St.
The festival will have fine arts sales, art demonstrations, kids art activities and pumpkin painting.
Jen Anders will play live music and artist Devon Cole of Americus will give glassblowing demonstrations, said Rebecca Gallagher, center public relations and marketing administrator.
Gallagher said Cole is a featured artist in the September gallery exhibit at the Turner Center.
Artist Steven Walker will lead a plein air contest.
Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners in the amounts of $300, $200 and $100.
Food such as burgers and hot dogs will be available. Participating food vendors are Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, Mo’s Falafel and GUD Coffee.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic persists, the art center did not want to cancel its annual event.
“We have been adhering to all mask and social distancing guidelines for the past five months,” Gallagher said.
“People can bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the live music and activities at the required distance from each other. What a great way to enjoy the outdoors and celebrate the arts.”
At the festival, booths will be more than six feet apart while food will be individually wrapped, Gallagher said.
Hand sanitizer stations will be present.
Turner Center requests visitors wear masks during the event, she said.
She said the center plans to enforce other precautions for both vendors and patrons, based on suggested guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Booth registration is available to local and regional artists. The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Registration is based on two levels: $75 for artist-level membership to Turner and $50 to art vendors who only want to participate in ARToberfest.
More information: turnercenter.org; (229) 247-2787.
