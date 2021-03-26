Turner Center to add children's museum

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has expanded its campus from the building facing North Patterson Street to now include property facing North Ashley Street.
By acquiring property formerly owned by Synovus Bank, the art center will build an activity-based children's art museum scheduled to open by fall 2022 and a glass-blowing studio which could be available by this fall, said Sementha Mathews, Turner Center executive director.
The center acquired the property this month through a donation from Dan and Carolyn Coleman, according to a statement from the arts center. The acquisition includes the former bank building at 512 N. Ashley St., a building at 506 N. Ashley St., and a parking lot adjacent to the current Turner Center main parking lot.
"Plans for the former bank building include enclosing the drive-through lanes to provide more interior space for the Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Art Museum — named after Dan Coleman’s late mother," according to the statement. "Meta Shaw Coleman was beloved by many who remember her as an early childhood educator who founded and operated a nursery school, taught at Valdosta City Schools, Valwood School and Wiregrass Technical College and served many local organizations and boards to advance the quality of education and life in our community."
“Carolyn and I are honored that this new children’s art museum will bear the name of my mother,” Dan Coleman said in a statement. “Her life mission was caring for her children and the children of this community. This Children’s Art Museum will continue the mission of my mother and is certainly an honor of which she would have been proud to be a part.”
The children's art museum will house several science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics projects and activities, Mathews said. The exhibits and activities will be hands-on, tactile, designed to engage the minds, energy, curiosity and imagination of children.
Mathews said the museum will feature art from different school classrooms each month, similar to the children and youth exhibits that used to be regularly displayed in the Roberta George Gallery of the Turner Center.
"The facility’s rear exit will open into a courtyard with public art, a small staging area, a sitting area and additional activities for youth to enjoy with their families," according to the statement.
The Turner Center, the children's museum, Art Park and other facilities on the campus are part of the Valdosta-Lowndes Art Commission.
Plans for the 506 N. Ashley St. property center on the launch of a glassblowing program. Mathews said the glassblowing program should be available by this fall.
The parking lot acquisition adds 57 parking spaces to the Turner Center campus.
The children's art museum should also improve the look of Ashley Street, creating a more attractive gateway to Downtown Valdosta, Mathews said.
Mathews said the center seeks business and corporate sponsors for the project.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts opened in the early 2000s. The campus already includes the art annex building and the Art Park.
Mathews envisions a future of school field trips where buses pull up and students rotate through all of the facilities, with a quarter of the students visiting the main Turner Center, while another quarter visit the children's museum, while another quarter meets in the art annex and the other quarter eats lunch outdoors in the art park.
A gathering of the arts stretching for a block from North Ashley Street to North Patterson Street.
For more information, call Mathews, (229) 247-2787 or visit the main office at 527 N. Patterson St., or visit turnercenter.org.
