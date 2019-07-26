VALDOSTA – Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is home to area, regional and visiting artists.
The center has several galleries that exhibit paintings, drawings, photographs, multi-media works, three-dimensional works, etc.
Exhibits open with receptions, usually on the first day of the exhibit's run. Receptions are free and open to the public; the exception is the opening gala to Spring Into Art when tickets must be purchased.
The arts center's hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays, with exception of opening show receptions. Admission: Free.
More information: Visit the center, 527 N. Patterson St.; call (229) 247-2787; visit turnercenter.org.
Gallery Exhibits
– Buddy LaHood; Withlacoochee Quilters Guild. Run dates: July 29-Sept. 11.
– Sean Hurley; Kristy Hughes; Jenny K. Hager/D. Lance Vickery. Run dates: Sept. 16-Oct. 30.
– Natalia Andreeva; "Inside Out"; Regional Artist Community. Run dates: Nov. 4-Jan. 8.
– Mary Van Landingham; DrawProject 2020; Christine Cabral; Art Explorations. Run dates: Jan. 13-Feb. 26.
– Youth Art Month 2020; high school competition. Run dates: March 1-25.
– Spring Into Art 2020. Run dates: April 13-June 10.
