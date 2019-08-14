VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is seeking an office manager.
Located at 527 N. Patterson St., with a campus that also includes the Hudson Pottery Studio, 104 Webster St., the Art Annex, 601 N. Patterson St., and a forthcoming art park, 605 N. Patterson St., the Turner Center serves art enthusiasts locally and across the region, center representatives said.
"The center provides a variety of cultural enrichment, art education and entertainment opportunities year-round and plays a significant role in a more than $62 billion in total economic impact of the arts across the state of Georgia," they said.
“The Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission board and the Turner Center for the Arts staff believe in the value of the arts and its ability to enrich the quality of lives in our community,” said Sementha Mathews, executive director. “We look forward to finding the right person to join our team who will embrace the visual arts, quality performances, concerts, art classes for all ages and other activities and special events throughout the year that enhance the public’s appreciation for – and participation in – the arts.
The application form and job description is available at www.turnercenter.org/news/. Interested applicants should mail the completed application to the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA 31601, or email Sementha Mathews at smathews@turnercenter.org.
