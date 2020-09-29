VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts seeks artist vendors for the Third Annual ARToberfest.
The event is a fine arts show and festival scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Turner Center’s Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St.
Local and regional artists are invited to participate by registering for a booth. Registration is $75, which includes a membership to the Regional Artist Community, art center representatives said in a statement.
Hundreds are expected to attend the festivities that feature local artist vendors, art demonstrations, kid’s art activities, South Georgia Classic Car Show, live music in the Art Park pavilion, food trucks, etc., center representatives said.
For more information or an application, call the Turner Center, (229) 247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org.
