Turner Center presents new exhibits

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is ready to open new gallery exhibits.
With the opening scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, the exhibits feature artists Harry and Suzanne Ally, “The Artist and the Muse,” Trevor T. Dunn's “If the River was Fire” and the Third Annual Regional Artist Community Group Exhibition, center representatives said in a statement.
A book premiere and sale is scheduled, spotlighting “How Faith, Family & Football Shaped the Life of Rusty Griffin.”
The reception will be held at the Turner Center main galleries, 527 N. Patterson St., and is free to the public.
Harry Ally retired after more than 30 years as a professor of drawing and painting; he holds the title of professor emeritus at Valdosta State University. He has been represented by the Lowe Gallery in Atlanta and Santa Monica, the Soren Christensen Gallery in New Orleans, the Stricoff Fine Arts in New York City, the Craighead Green Gallery in Dallas and is exhibiting at Mason Fine Art in Atlanta.
"Harry along with his wife, Suzanne, an outstanding artist in her own right, live and share a studio in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico," center representatives said. "They feel that the studio is where art is most alive, where pieces are in constant states of flux and that works of art should remain 'actively unfinished,' a gestalt strategy that encourages completion through mental perception."
The Allys have worked closely through the years, influencing the work of one another and often working in collaboration.
Dunn studied sculpture and ceramics at the University of South Florida. After graduating he moved to Durango, Colorado, to set up a studio where he built a small anagama kiln and pursued his interest in wood-fired ceramics, center representatives said.
In 1999, he joined the faculty at San Juan College to teach ceramics and sculpture until 2006. In 2009, he earned his master's of fine arts degree in ceramics from Utah State University.
Dunn has lectured internationally and led workshops around the country in wood firing, salt/soda firing and kiln building. His work has been shown in numerous exhibitions and is held in public and private collections. In 2009, he received the NCECA Graduate Student Fellowship Award for a proposed study and film project in Jianxi, China. He is an assistant professor of ceramics at the University of North Florida.
The Third Annual Regional Artists Community Exhibition is an exclusive Turner Center group of local and regional artists, and the annual showing is a membership perk.
All exhibits will remain open in the galleries through Wednesday, Jan. 5. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the center to make arrangements.
For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org.
