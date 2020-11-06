VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosts a free gallery opening reception Monday, Nov. 9.
The show features Valdosta artist Julie Bowland's “In a Vivid Light," Valdosta artist Mike Brown's “Southern Flair” and Valdosta artist Dave Richards' “Wood Turning,” art center representatives said in a statement.
The Turner Center’s permanent European porcelain and African Artifacts collections are on display in the Howard Gallery and Tillman Gallery, respectively. The center also features a gift shop which contains original art made by local and regional artists. The gift shop is open any time the galleries are open.
Following COVID-19 Centers for Disease Control recommended best-practice guidelines, center staff is committed to adhering to necessary procedures to maintain a clean and safe experience within our galleries, which includes several self-sanitizing stations located throughout the galleries, center representatives said.
Masks are required for entrance to the center and non-contact temperature checks will used as needed.
The free gallery opening reception is 5-7 p.m., Nov. 9. All exhibits will remain open in the galleries and on the Turner Center website through Wednesday, Jan. 6. For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the center to make those arrangements.
