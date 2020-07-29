VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host a gallery opening reception Monday, Aug. 3, featuring several artists from Valdosta and Tallahassee, Fla.
New exhibits include Jill Bright’s collection of oil paintings titled “Bright”; a photography collection from Thomas Phillips titled “Lux et umbra: Monochrome Musings of a Middle-Aged Medic”; Javon Longieliere’s photography collection capturing “Hometown Heroes: A Valdosta, Georgia Story”; and Tallahassee artist Lucrezia Bieler’s artwork titled “Cutting Nature,” according to a statement from the arts center.
The Turner Center’s permanent European porcelain collection is on display in the Howard Gallery.
Center staff is committed to adhering to necessary procedures to maintain a clean and safe experience, which includes several self-sanitizing stations located throughout the galleries, center representatives said. Opening gallery reception attendees are required to wear a mask, or one may be purchased for $5 from the reception desk. In addition, non-contact temperature checks will be taken at the door.
The free gallery opening reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m., Aug. 3. All exhibits will remain open to the public through Wednesday, Sept. 16. For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org.
