VALDOSTA – The Presenter Series, which has been bringing top-quality entertainment to Valdosta at least three times each year for more than 50 years, is underway with another season of Broadway entertainment.
The Broadway Star program allows Presenter Series patrons to get special recognition for their support of the local arts "and it’s shining brighter than ever this year with added perks," Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts representatives said in a statement. The Turner Center sponsors the Presenter Series.
For a donation of $100, supporters receive a VIP pass, a group photo with the cast, a complimentary drink on the first show night to kick off the season, a special listing in each show’s playbill and "personal gratification from helping the Turner Center bring outstanding entertainment to the Valdosta-Lowndes community," representatives said.
The deadline to participate in the program and be listed as a Broadway Star is Jan. 3.
The 2021-22 Presenter Series features three star-studded performances including "Donna Summer" (Jan. 27), Three Redneck Tenors (Feb. 17) and the Greatest Piano Men (Mar. 15).
Broadway Star memberships and show tickets are available for purchase at the arts center, 527 N. Patterson St., by phone (229) 247-2787 or online at turnercenter.org.
