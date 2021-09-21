Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.