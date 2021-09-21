VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is gearing up for the Fourth Annual ARToberfest and invites local artists to participate.
The festival observes National Arts & Humanities Month, celebrates the talent of local and regional artists and highlights the arts remarkable impact on community life, center representatives said in a statement.
ARToberfest will take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 23, in the Turner Center Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St.
The event hosts dozens of local artists as vendors, giving them the space to display and sell their fine art, center representatives said.
"The festival is becoming an event staple for the Valdosta community and is the perfect opportunity for artists to share their work and flex their merchant muscles," they added.
Interested artists can register for a membership with Regional Artist Community for $75, which includes the booth for ARToberfest as well as the opportunity to sell in the Turner Center gift shop and participation in the annual RAC Gallery Exhibit.
For more information on participating in ARToberfest, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.