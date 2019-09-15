VALDOSTA – New exhibits are scheduled to open this week at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
Three new exhibits will be unveiled during a free, public reception Monday evening at the arts center, said Sementha Mathews, center executive director.
The reception also features a book signing by Cheryl J. Carvajal, Valdosta State University first lady, for her latest book, "The Ghost Portal," she said.
The art shows include three exhibits featuring four artists.
"Cactus Tongued" displays the art of Kristy Hughes, an "abstract expressionist mixed-media artist who creates colorful collaged paintings about the human experience of knowing and not knowing," according to the arts center. The exhibit is scheduled for the Sallie & Harmon Boyette Gallery.
"Space and Time" features the art of Sean Hurley, "an illustrator and print maker, whose drawings and prints examine the world with an unwavering eye for certainty and detail," according to the arts center. The exhibit is scheduled for the Price-Campbell Foundation Gallery.
"The Menagerie of Origins" displays the artwork of Jenny Hager and D. Lance Vickery, who both teach sculpture at the University of North Florida. "Hager is a mixed-media and installation artist, whose artwork 'Wings' was publicly displayed in Smith Park, in Valdosta, for the past year," according to the arts center. "Vickery’s work balances between formalist sculpture and aesthetics and conceptual considerations of materials."
The reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. The show runs through Oct. 30. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays with exception of show openings. Admission: Free. More information: Call (229) 247-2787; or visit turnercenter.org.
