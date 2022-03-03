VALDOSTA – After months of renovations, the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Valdosta’s first glass-blowing studio, the Richard Hill Glass Art Studio, 506 N. Ashley St.
Plans for debuting a glass-blowing studio started in early 2021, when the Turner Center received a donation from Dan and Carolyn Coleman to acquire an unused Synovus Bank building to add to the art center’s campus. Further donations and program plans were provided by the studio’s namesake, Richard Hill, retired architect and glass art enthusiast.
Sementha Mathews, the center’s executive director, said it is the perfect location to set up shop.
“Downtown Valdosta is getting a face lift and the old bank was just what we needed to get the hot shop going. The old Synovus building being out of commission for over 12 years could’ve derailed the project with all the potential renovations, but thanks to the efforts of Richard and the Colemans, we were able to get everything up and running in just a few months,” she said.
The Glass Art Studio officially opened its doors in January and has hosted more than 50 students in the glass-staining and blowing classes.
Hill, who has been making glass art since 1971 and has had his work displayed in art museums across the South Georgia/North Florida region, said the glass studio’s program is open to all South Georgia residents but is hoping to create classes tailored for school-aged children in the near future.
“Glass blowing is something that everyone can do. Right now, our classes are mostly adult-oriented, but it is important to foster the art of it early, so I am still working with the Turner Center to get some school-aged programs included in the hot shop’s curriculum,” he said.
The Glass Studio is part of a larger plan to fully expand the Turner Center campus. The center has also acquired 512 N. Ashley St. and is planning on turning that building into a children’s art museum. Mathews said she hopes to have plans move forward as soon as summer 2022, along with plans on hosting a glass-blowing invitational.
“People from across the state of Georgia can enter their glass pieces for display between June 13 and July 27,” she said.
“I am very excited for what the future holds for the Turner Center, and we are so proud to serve the community of Valdosta and provide them with a studio that isn’t available anywhere else in South Georgia.”
For further information on classes or entering the glass blowing invitational, contact the Turner Center at (229) 247-2787 or visit 527 N. Patterson St.
