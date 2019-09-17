VALDOSTA – As part of its cultural enrichment focus, the Turner Center for the Arts will offer Hawaiian hula as part of its class offerings, beginning in October.
The dance instruction, which will be held 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays in the art galleries at 527 N. Patterson St., will cost $50 for four weeks of instruction, center representatives said.
“Cultural enrichment is built into our mission statement, so we are proud to expand our art classes to include introductory Hawaiian hula, beginning in October,” said Sementha Mathews, center executive director. “We anticipate these classes to not only shed light on the Hawaiian culture, but to also provide hours of fun for family and friends to make some great memories together.”
Instructor Jan Gochenouer has taught hula and other forms of Polynesian dance for more than a decade. A native of Hawaii, Gochenouer moved to Valdosta from Hawaii in 1995. She began dancing hula at age 10 and performed as a professional Polynesian dancer for six years. She works with The Valdosta Daily Times.
Each month, Gochenouer’s students will learn the hand and feet dance movements to a particular Hawaiian song. By the end of four lessons, students will have learned the entire song and dance coordination, center representatives said.
Gochenouer has planned to start the classes in October with the Hawaiian song, “Little Brown Gal” — a song that she taught to a North Florida beauty pageant contestant who went on to win the contest.
Gochenouer said she wants to bring the spirit of “aloha” to South Georgia. The first set of hula lessons will take place Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22. Three addition sessions are on the Turner Center’s schedule for November and in February and March of 2020.
For more information or to register for the hula classes, call the Turner Center, (229) 247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.