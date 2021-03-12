VALDOSTA – Join the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts for the first Music in the Art Park concert of 2021 sponsored by the United Way.
Musical guest Mainstream Band GA will perform, arts center representatives said in a statement.
The free concert is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 12, in the Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St.
Mainstream Band GA is a "multi-genre band that guarantees each audience member will hear a song they will love," center representatives said.
Kona Ice and Big Nick’s BBQ will be on-site food and beverage vendors for the event.
"Community members are invited to bring their blankets or lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event, and relax in the park while safely distancing and enjoying the music," center representatives said.
The Music in the Art Park concerts take place 7-9 p.m., on the second Friday of every month, March through November, and feature local favorite musicians, and are free to the public.
The event will take place outdoors and social distancing will be required. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the center to make arrangements. For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.
