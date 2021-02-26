Turner Center hosts Youth Art Month

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosts the artwork of students from approximately 50 regional schools in the Youth Art Month exhibition.
The show opens with a reception, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, center representatives said in a statement. Travis Pate State Farm is the sponsor of Youth Art Month 2021.
In conjunction with the National Art Education Association and the Council for Art Education, Youth Art Month "celebrates a national recognition of youth art education," center representatives said. "This exhibit allows art teachers across the region, as far north as Macon, Ga., the opportunity to select outstanding student art to be showcased in the Turner Center galleries for the month of March."
“It is inspiring for young artists to see their art hanging in a proper gallery,” said Adam Calvin, art educator at Valdosta High School. “My students work hard on their art in class and celebrations like Youth Art Month help to validate their effort and highlight their talent and creativity.”
“Youth Art Month is so special to me because it is the sole reason that I went into the art education field,” said Harlee Webb, art education administrator for the Turner Center. “When I walked into the Turner Center for the first time, I was inspired and knew that I wanted to be an artist as well as an art educator and show others how art truly impacts our lives. I remember being 16 years old and coming with my family to see my own artwork for Youth Art Month hanging in the very gallery I now have the honor of working at as the art education administrator.”
High school artwork will be juried and awarded cash prizes by a panel of Valdosta State University art faculty members. An invitation design competition will also take place; the winner’s artwork will be used as the cover image on the Turner Center’s Spring Into Art invitation.
To adhere with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the exhibition opening will be broken down by grade level. Kindergarten through eighth grade will be showcased 1-3 p.m. and ninth through 12th grade will be showcased 3-4 p.m., center representatives said.
The Turner Center will be checking temperatures at the door and operating at one-thirds capacity, holding a maximum of 150 patrons at a time. Refreshments will be offered outdoors.
Student artwork will remain on display until March 24. For more information on the upcoming gallery opening or other classes and activities offered by the Turner Center for the Arts, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.
