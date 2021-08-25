Turner Center hosts SCORE concert series

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has announced its 2021-22 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Program which features "four enchanting evenings with acclaimed musicians from around the world."
The concerts will take place within the Turner Center art galleries, 527 N. Patterson St., center representatives said in a statement.
The SCORE program is made possible through a National Endowment for the Arts grant and a matching sponsorship from Dan and Carolyn Coleman. The 2021-22 SCORE season features two student performances in the morning and an adult concert in the evening.
“Through this partnership with the Valdosta City Schools System and the grants received, the Turner Center will bring every fifth-grader in the Valdosta City Schools through the galleries to view professional classical music performances for free,” said Sementha Mathews, center executive director. “We are taking all COVID precautions by social distancing, wearing masks, and live streaming the performance in adjoining galleries or in the Art Park to make the event both educational and safe for all.”
Concert dates for the 2021-22 season are Tuesday, Sept. 7; Tuesday, Dec. 7; Tuesday, Feb. 8; and Thursday, April 14. For $80, patrons will receive tickets for all four evening concerts. Individual tickets cost $25 each.
– Sept. 7: Adam Frey, euphonium.
– Dec. 7: "BACH to the Future, Classical Music in the Modern Age."
– Feb. 8, 2022: Nathan Meltzer, violin.
– April 14, 2022: Julian Gargiulo, piano.
A special musical presentation from the Valdosta High School Strings Program is scheduled for 6 p.m., May 10, in the Turner Center Art Park. This SCORE season finale is free and open to the public.
The SCORE program complements traditional classroom music and art education provided by VCS, center representatives said.
For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.