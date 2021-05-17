VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Public Art Advisory Committee holds its next monthly meeting, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20.
The public meeting will be held in the Price-Campbell Gallery of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St., organizers said in a statement.
"The purpose of PAAC is to further the purchase, creation and appreciation of public art for its aesthetic value to the community," organizers said. "The PAAC also encourages the preservation and protection of works of public art which play a vital role in the economic development of the community."
PAAC meets the third Thursday of each month, and meetings are open to the public. For more information about the PAAC, call (229) 247-2787.
