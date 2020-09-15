VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host Gogh Green.
Described as "an upscale art resale event," it is scheduled 7-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the center, 527 N. Patterson St., center representatives said in a statement.
"Here’s an event that event Vincent Van Gogh would feel good about, as all proceeds will benefit the art education programs at the Turner Center," representatives said.
Gogh Green’s opening night reception allows patrons a “first look” at the art works for sale. Tickets for the Monday night event cost $20 and include refreshments and beverages.
A drawing will be held to win a commissioned portrait of your pet by artist Jill Bright, representatives said. Tickets for the drawing are one for $5 or three for $10. People do not have to be present to win.
Gogh Green, organized by the Center for the Arts Guild, is designed to help art lovers recycle art that they no longer want, while helping make available upscale works of art at affordable prices, center representatives said.
The event includes exceptional art works, such as an original painting by Irene Dodd.
People interested in recycling any of their current art collections to make room for some new pieces, may donate their paintings, ceramics, sculptures, jewelry and other hand-crafted art works for Gogh Green by Sept. 25.
The sale will continue 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 6 and 7, free of charge.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Turner Center, (229) 247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org.
