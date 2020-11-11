VALDOSTA — VALDOSTA – It’s Bluegrass & BBQ for the Turner Center’s Music in the Art Park concert 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
The event features Lost Dogs Found — a bluegrass band from Hahira. The band was recently inducted into the Georgia Country Music Hall of Fame, arts center representatives said in a statement.
Sponsored by FLO Custom Apparel & Design and Johnson’s Frames & More, the concert is one of several free outdoor community events that have taken place this year in the Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St., center representatives said.
Woodstack BBQ Tavern and The Pour House Mobile will be the onsite food and beverage vendors for the event, and Fifth Day Farms will bring some favorite, furry friends for a pop-up petting zoo.
Center representatives invite community members to bring their blankets or lawn chairs to this family and pet-friendly event, and relax in the park while safely distancing and enjoying the music.
The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of every month, 7-9 p.m., March through November, and feature local favorite musicians. Sponsors include Coleman-Talley; Platinum Roofing; Happy Tailz Grooming Salon; IPG Architects & Planning; Brandon, Rackley & Dukes; Mackey Lumber Company; Chuck Ramsey; FLO Custom Apparel & Design; and Johnson’s Frames & More.
The Turner Center is planning its spring concert series. For information about the concert series or sponsoring one of the future concert events, contact the Turner Center, (229) 247-2787, visit www.turnercenter.org, or on social media.
Patrons who need special assistance may contact the center to make arrangements.
The event was originally scheduled for Nov. 13 but was rescheduled due to the possibility of bad weather.
