VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosts bluegrass band Lost Dogs Found for a Music in the Art Park summer concert.
The event is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 11, the Art Park 605 N. Patterson St. The live concert is free to the public, center representatives said in a statement.
People are "invited to bring their blankets or lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event, and relax in the park and enjoy the music," center representatives said.
Woodstack BBQ Tavern will be the food and beverage vendor on site.
The Music in the Art Park concerts take place 7-9 p.m., the second Friday of each month, March through November, and feature favorite local musicians and are always free to the public, center representatives said.
Patrons who need special assistance may contact the center to make arrangements. For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.
