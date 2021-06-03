The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will satisfy lunchtime cravings in the Art Park every Friday this June.
A local food truck will be selling lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on all four Fridays in June in the art park located at 605 N. Patterson St., center representatives said.
"Generous shade and plenty of picnic tables make the Art Park the perfect lunch spot for sunny summer days," center representatives said. "With this in mind, the Turner Center is giving local restaurants the vendor space to provide lunch for the community and make Fridays a little more fun. The community is always invited to spend the afternoon in the Art Park."
Keep an eye on the Turner Center’s social media to see what’s for lunch each week in June. The dates for lunch in the Art Park are June 4, 11, 18, and 25.
For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.
