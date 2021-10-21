VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host the Fourth annual ARToberfest 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Turner Center Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St.
The festival observes National Arts & Humanities Month, celebrates the talent of local and regional artists and highlights the arts’ remarkable impact on community life, center staff said in a statement. The public is invited to attend this free family-friendly festival.
The festival will host more than 20 fine arts vendors made up of local and regional talent. The festival includes several artist demonstrations, live music by Jen Anders and Dave Rodock, kid’s interactive art activities, pumpkin painting, fall photos with Wild Magnolia, etc.
A youth plein air competition, no fee but advance registration is required, will be held from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. There are two separate age categories, 7-11 and 12-18 and prize money will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners in each category.
Food and beverage vendors on site will be Amaizen Dogs, King of R&B, GUD Coffee and The Mix. The South Georgia Classic Car Club will have a collection of cars on display.
"ARToberfest is becoming an event staple for the Valdosta community for hosting gifted local artists and providing an afternoon of community and family fun," center staff said.
For more information, or to sign up for the Plein Air competition, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org/artoberfest.
