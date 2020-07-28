VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has delayed the opening of the 2020-21 Presenter Series.
For more than 50 years, the Presenter Series has featured three to five national touring shows annually for performing arts enthusiasts in South Georgia.
"Concerns for the overall health and safety of patrons on account of COVID-19 have created obstacles to hosting the quality performances for which the Turner Center has become known," according to an arts center statement.
"The global health crisis forced Broadway to shut its doors through the end of 2020, and the majority of performing arts companies across the nation have followed suit. Due to the communal nature of performing art events, the Turner Center will wait until it can safely host large crowds again at the Mathis City Auditorium."
“The Presenter Series Committee is working hard to schedule a great season to kick off the year 2021 and we are extremely grateful to the patience and understanding of our season ticket holders,” said Sementha Mathews, arts center executive director. “No one is exempt from the conditions we are experiencing here and around the world. We look forward to resuming these large cultural events and the new Presenter Series season when it is safe to do so.”
To stay informed about the Presenter Series and all other Turner Center programs, visit www.turnercenter.org or call (229) 247-2787.
