VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has cancelled all classes and closed its facilities through March 28 due to the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, staff announced Monday.
Starting Monday, daily art engagement activities will be posted online to keep “homebound audiences of all ages entertained and engaged,” according to the statement.
“We thank our local artists and art teachers who are also supplying us with inspiring information to share with you,” according to the statement.
While applications are currently being accepted for the center’s largest fundraiser, Spring Into Art, staff is still planning the upcoming event, said Sementha Mathews, center executive director.
Staff may still be contacted by phone and email. Visit turnercenter.org for more information.
