Turner Center Broadway Stars shining bright

VALDOSTA — The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Presenter Series — which has been bringing top-quality entertainment to Valdosta at least three times each year for more than 50 years — is underway with another season of Broadway entertainment.
The Broadway Star program allows Presenter Series patrons to get special recognition for their support of the local arts, and it’s shining brighter than ever this year with added perks, center representatives said.
For a $100 donation, supporters receive a distinctive VIP pass, a group photo with the cast, a complimentary drink Sept. 23 to kick off the season, a special listing in each show’s program and "personal gratification from helping the Turner Center bring outstanding entertainment to the Valdosta-Lowndes community," center representatives said.
The deadline to participate in the program and be listed as a Broadway Star is 4 p.m., Sept. 4.
The 2019-20 Presenter Series features three star-studded performances including "Cruising Steady: The Music & Friendship of Aretha Franklin & Smokey Robinson," Sept. 23; "Once," Jan. 28; "Jersey Boys," March 12.
Broadway Star memberships and show tickets are available for purchase at 527 N. Patterson St., by phone (229) 247-2787; online: turnercenter.org.
