Turner Center brings back 'American Soundtrack'

VALDOSTA – Broadcasting live Saturday, Aug. 10, is WTCA from the "American Soundtrack, Vol. VII."
“Radio DJs” Cheryl Oliver and Bob Harrison will report from the James H. Rainwater Conference Center at 7:30 p.m.
The fundraising dinner is held by the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts and has celebrated American music the last seven years.
The opening WTCA skit is an event staple.
Jeani Synyard, Turner Center board chair, recalled the first "American Soundtrack" hosted at the arts center with one piano player, Ed Barr.
Barr was not scheduled to play at the event but was tapped to do so because of a last-minute cancellation.
The crowd responded positively to a local musician, Synyard said.
“It worked out so well that we thought we need to keep doing this and make it bigger and bigger, which we have,” she said.
Organizers moved the event to Rainwater to accommodate a 20-piece ensemble known as the Ed Barr Orchestra.
"American Soundtrack" has expanded to include solo singers, duos, trios, quartets and full bands by auditions.
“I have said each year, as musical director of the show, that I continue to be amazed with the musical talent in and around Valdosta,” Barr said. “There is absolutely no question that all of these musicians could perform on the national stage.”
At the concert this year, Synyard will tap dance with Linsay Warren and Joe Mason of Valdosta State University as Joe Smothers plays “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”
Bo Griner of St. Augustine, Fla., promises to bring “a medley of Glen Campbell favorites,” Barr said.
Other acts are Rob Evans, Tammy Kendrick and the Country Boys, the Milhous Gospel Quartet, Gabbie Ford, Caroline Harrell, Jerry Newman and the Creeksiders Band, Kenji Bolden, the "American Soundtrack" Choir, Gracee Myers, Heather Frederick and Wrong Turn Band, Ken Trimmins and Craig Ward.
Genres include country, gospel, jazz and classic rock.
“A very special feature of this year’s show will be two numbers by our background singers, The Oohsanahs, directed by Tania Myers,” Barr said. “This is an outstanding group of young singers who have been part of the show for several years.”
Synyard said Mayor John Gayle performs each year with a skit and Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter usually contributes to the event, as well.
She calls "American Soundtrack" the “best show in town.”
“I encourage people to come once, and they will come back,” she said.
There will be a cash bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres and the Moody Air Force Base Honor Guard will do a presentation of colors.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person and all proceeds benefit the Turner Center.
The Ed Barr Orchestra will continue playing following the show to allow guests to take to the dance floor.
“A show, a meal and a dance … a very nice night out on the town,” Barr said.
Call (229) 247-2787 or (229) 834-6004 and visit turnercenter.org for more information and ticket purchasing.
