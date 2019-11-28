VALDOSTA – When author Roberta George first founded Snake Nation Press in 1998, she established small gatherings shortly in a place she would still relate to years later.
These gatherings, focused on promoting literacy, have blossomed into what is now the South Georgia Book Festival.
Snake Nation Press recently sponsored the festival at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, a venue George said has always been her home.
George was the first executive director of the center and has utilized the center to spotlight awareness for reading and writing.
“Reading points you in the right direction and writing it down tells you what you think,” she said.
Through the festival, she encourages people to read tangible books rather than e-books. In doing so, they can make use of the margins and circle important elements.
“Your books become like your friends and you keep going back to them and you can’t do that with digital stuff or stuff on the internet,” George said.
Jean Arambula, managing editor at Snake Nation Press, shares the same sentiment with George – printed books should overshadow e-books.
She said the festival allows the roster of authors at Snake Nation Press to become more visible.
“The thing that this does, it keeps us out there. That’s the important thing is keeping the book out there because e-books are great but people need a book, a printed book,” Arambula said.
The South Georgia Book Festival exhibited the genres of poetry, prose, science fiction and memoir.
Authors included Janice Daugharty, James Calemine and John Griffin.
George – who has won Georgia Author of the Year – had her book, “The Day’s Heat,” on display.
Sementha Mathews, current executive director of Turner, credits George with assisting authors to gain recognition.
“Roberta is the reason why we have a strong author community,” she said. “She exposes them and she offers things for people to be better at their writing.”
Mathews said she believes literacy is a tool that lends itself to escaping and better handling life.
Celebrating the written word is essential, she said.
“The process of writing, as well as the process of reading, it’s all so beneficial to life. I can’t imagine not having books and not having the ability to express yourself through writing,” Mathews said.
“Roberta brings that together through this festival and she allows us to participate as partner and she allows us to meet a need in our community by offering that writers workshop upstairs.”
As an addition to the festival, activities for children were held in the Turner’s new Art Park.
Jeanna Ganas was one of the vendors as she presented her children’s book, “Boo.”
Patsy Casteen, South GA Rocks! administrator, read aloud from “Sally the Stone and Friends” by Sally Schnarr to kids.
They all huddled around her, listening to her read, before moving to tables where they painted kindness rocks.
“It’s fun listening to the great books,” said Emmerson Jowers, a 7-year-old attending the event.
She was busy painting a heart on her rock.
“I’m painting a heart because I want everyone to know that everyone in the whole wide world should be (loving) to one another,” she said.
Not too far away from her, Jordan Ganas assisted his 1-year-old daughter, Audrey Ganas, with painting her rock.
Audrey Ganas gained exposure to art through the festival, her dad agreed.
“Teaching her about art early on and helping her appreciate (it) will only help her throughout the rest of her life,” Jordan Ganas said. “I think that’s one of the most important things that you can teach a kid.”
Another festival first was the showing of the documentary, “Aigen: One Man’s War." The film is about George Aigen, a Valdosta World War II veteran who died earlier this year.
The documentary is narrated by Louis Schmier, a retired Valdosta State University history professor, and produced by John Brown.
